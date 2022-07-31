Drico Johnson on Braeden Marshall: 'UCF got a great one'

During his UCF commitment ceremony, Braeden Marshall spotlighted his trainer Drico Johnson for helping him develop into the standout four-star prospect that earned offers from top programs across the country.

Johnson, a former Knight himself (2012-2016), owns 21ways Training working primarily with young defensive backs.

"(Watching Braeden's commitment) felt good, just seeing where he came from," Johnson said afterward. "The Braeden that he is today, he wasn't that when I first met him. He put in all the work. All through COVID, we weren't supposed to be training. I'd pull up to his house and we'd work. He was always focused and ready to grind."

Marshall's roots were in basketball as a point guard. He got serious about the game of football late his freshman year. That's when he connected with Drico.

"I came out to Lake Mary to see what he was all about and he gave me 110 percent in everything he did," Johnson said. "It wasn't the right breaks and stuff, but everything he did was full speed. I knew I could work with that."

More than 40 schools offered throughout the course of Marshall's junior year. He settled in on a top group that included UCF, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

"With all these offers he has, he still trains like he doesn't have any schools recruiting him," Johnson said.

It was around this time 11 years ago - August 2011 - when Johnson himself committed to UCF. An Orlando native attending Agape Christian Academy, he was initially recruited to play wide receiver.

"Coach Beck, David Kelly, they came in hard on me," Johnson said of UCF. "I loved the coaches. I love Beck (Sean Beckton), still to this day. I talk to Beck on the regular."