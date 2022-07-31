Drico Johnson on Braeden Marshall: 'UCF got a great one'
During his UCF commitment ceremony, Braeden Marshall spotlighted his trainer Drico Johnson for helping him develop into the standout four-star prospect that earned offers from top programs across the country.
Johnson, a former Knight himself (2012-2016), owns 21ways Training working primarily with young defensive backs.
"(Watching Braeden's commitment) felt good, just seeing where he came from," Johnson said afterward. "The Braeden that he is today, he wasn't that when I first met him. He put in all the work. All through COVID, we weren't supposed to be training. I'd pull up to his house and we'd work. He was always focused and ready to grind."
Marshall's roots were in basketball as a point guard. He got serious about the game of football late his freshman year. That's when he connected with Drico.
"I came out to Lake Mary to see what he was all about and he gave me 110 percent in everything he did," Johnson said. "It wasn't the right breaks and stuff, but everything he did was full speed. I knew I could work with that."
More than 40 schools offered throughout the course of Marshall's junior year. He settled in on a top group that included UCF, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.
"With all these offers he has, he still trains like he doesn't have any schools recruiting him," Johnson said.
It was around this time 11 years ago - August 2011 - when Johnson himself committed to UCF. An Orlando native attending Agape Christian Academy, he was initially recruited to play wide receiver.
"Coach Beck, David Kelly, they came in hard on me," Johnson said of UCF. "I loved the coaches. I love Beck (Sean Beckton), still to this day. I talk to Beck on the regular."
Johnson redshirted his first season in 2012 and switched to defensive back prior to the 2013 season. He played in every game as well as on special teams. One of his most memorable moments came against Memphis in October 2013. With the game tied at 17, Johnson scooped and scored on a Will Stanback forced fumble for the go-ahead points.
"Every game that year it seemed we were in a fight," Johnson said. "Honestly, I think Blake Bortles was like, 'Okay, first half we chill and second half we turn it on.' It was like that every game. Stanback made a big hit. We used to practice turnovers before practice, scoop and score. That's exactly what I did. We took it from practice to the field."
While UCF had their share of shining moments through the years (Daunte Culpepper era, 2007 and 2010 conference championships), it could be argued that it was the 2013 season - winning the American and defeating Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl - that started the trajectory to national relevance and ultimately a spot in the Big 12.
Johnson's playing time steadily increased in the seasons to follow, becoming a full-time starter at safety as a junior and senior (2015-16). Late in his senior season, he set a UCF record with two defensive touchdowns in a game.
"My highlight was definitely the Tulane game (in 2016)," Johnson said. "I won National Player of the Week and Conference Player of the Week. I returned an 87-yard pick and another 35-yard pick, fumble, whatever it was. It was a turnover. I scored twice in that game. I also had 10 tackles. That was my best moment ever at UCF. I had no family in the stands because my son's baby shower was that same day. They saw me on the news though."
Post UCF, Johnson had a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Since then, he's been coaching and training high school football players in the Central Florida area. He's definitely seen a change with how UCF is being perceived by the area's top talent, thanks to Gus Malzahn.
"It's totally different," Johnson said. "When I came in, I was the only one from Orlando committing to UCF. Now we've got like four or five four-star kids committing from Orlando. That's great. This might go down as one of UCF's best recruiting classes."
Johnson said he's still close friends with many of his former teammates, including D.J. Killings, Errol Clarke, Nevelle Clarke, Brandon Moore, McKenzie Milton and many more. Now he's excited to watch Braeden Marshall lead a future generation of UCF stars.
"That will be exciting, being back in my home where I scored touchdowns and caught interceptions, seeing someone that I trained up," Johnson said. "I think (Marshall) is definitely gonna score some touchdowns and catch some interceptions in there. UCF got a great one."