Matthew Alexander has been one of the most valuable members of UCF's defense the past two seasons.

Following a redshirt year in 2021, the Georgia native has played in every game since as part of the Knights' primary defensive tackle rotation. His 76.6 PFF grade in 2022 ranked No. 1 among UCF defenders. He made two starts while playing in every game in 2023, earning a solid PFF grade of 68.2.

Alexander made his press conference debut following Tuesday's spring practice.

"It's been very fun and exciting," Alexander said about his UCF career so far. "I love the atmosphere, coaches and staff. Playing with my brothers every day, it's awesome. I can't wait to see what we do this upcoming season."

Asked about his favorite game from the past two seasons, Alexander said it was last year's win against Oklahoma State. He had four tackles in that game.

"I think that was my best game," Alexander said. "It was a great feeling knowing we beat a top 25 team, walking off that field knowing I put the pieces together."

Alexander is excited about the changes Ted Roof is bringing to the defense.

"We're going to get more TFLs and sacks," Alexander said. "This defense allows us to get in the backfield more. We have way more blitzes and pressures. He has us moving more. Last year we were standing still on the blocks. This will get our stats higher. I really love it. I'm really excited now that I get to move around and fly around."

Asked about standouts this spring, Alexander loves what he's seeing from his defensive tackle teammate Andrew Rumph.

"He's been stepping up and taking that next step," Alexander said. "I'm excited to see what he does."

Alexander said he loves having Kenny Martin as his position coach. He had actually committed to UCF during the Josh Heupel era, but Martin had recruited him during his previous stop at Western Kentucky.

In his down time, Alexander likes to play video games such as Madden and NBA 2K. He's already signed up to be included in the new EA Sports College Football 25.

"It's a good opportunity for me," Alexander said. "I'm pretty excited about that."



