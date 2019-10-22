"When I saw both of them go down, I kind of knew I'd go in," Lee said. "There wasn't any nervousness. You prepare every day to go out there and play football. Ready to go always."

Matt Lee, who had previously played in two games as a backup center, recently had been practicing at guard as well.

"Coach (Glen) Elarbee called me the night before and told me I'd be rotating in," Collins said. "When Cole and Sam went down, I knew I'd probably have to stay in the whole game. I was just being prepared for that. I had a coach like Coach Phil (Loadholt) telling me every day to be prepared and be ready for any situation. You never know when you've got to go in. Stay locked in and be ready. That really helped."

Ed Collins knew he'd eventually see action in that game. He just didn't know it would come so quickly.

Both Collins and Lee had seen spot action this season, but only at the end of games when UCF was cruising to a blowout victory. Now they were being asked to execute at the same level of the first-string offense.

During the first quarter of last week's game against ECU, UCF lost the entire left side of their offensive line when guard Cole Schneider and tackle Sam Jackson had to depart early with injuries. Their replacements - redshirt freshman Ed Collins at left tackle and true freshman Matt Lee at guard - were suddenly thrust into roles they'd never been in before.

The old football mantra is "next man up." Or in this case, two men up.

According to PFF, both players graded well - Collins generated a score of 71.3 while Lee registered a 68.3. Solid performances especially when you consider it was their first marquee action.

"It built up my confidence, definitely," Collins said. "I had a pretty good game. Just trying to build off of that... (Coach Elarbee) was pretty happy. He was proud of me. I had a few mistakes, but it was my first time getting real time. That was new."

Added Lee: "It's different than playing late-game reps when we're up by a lot more. More meaningful reps. It's a little bit faster. It's more of a crucial point in the game. It wasn't very much different because we're so used to doing everything at the same speed when we're practicing. You're just prepared to go in there and do that when your number is called."

Collins was put to the test right away, matched up against ECU defensive end Kendall Futrell, who leads the American with eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

"He was a great player," Collins said. "You don't really think about going against one of the best defensive ends in the nation in your first real time playing. It was good to get a lot of experience from that. He's a great player. Hopefully I can build off that."

It's often said that it's more difficult for true freshmen to contribute early on the lines, but Lee has bucked the trend. Why does he think that is?

"I think it has come together a lot more just because I've been able to understand the playbook," Lee said. "Know it like the back of your hand. Elarbee always says if you know the playbook like the back of your hand you can always play fast. If you're on top of everything you need to know, that allows you to go out there and compete at full speed. Also the older guys, J.J., Parker, Cole, Jake, Sam, have helped me tremendously, helping me and pointing out things. They help me with whatever it may be, whether it's practice or watching film. That's helped me a lot."

Collins, who is from Birmingham, Ala., said one of the best moments was conversing with his family afterward.

"They weren't able to come because it was such late notice, but they definitely watched," Collins said. "My uncle was sending me videos during the game. My dad called me afterward, my mom. It was a great time."

Lee is a native of Oviedo who played at nearby Hagerty High School.

"I grew up a big UCF fan," Lee said. "My whole family is a big UCF family. My dad went here, my sister goes here now. I've had cousins who played here. That was always the team I cheered for. It was always UCF, UCF, UCF. Since I was a little kid I was going to games. I went to the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl with my dad. Always been a big UCF guy.

"(Being able to play here) was pretty awesome, just thinking about the past. It's where I wanted to be and then seeing that it's actually becoming a reality."





