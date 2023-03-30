As a freshman in 2018, offensive lineman Ed Collins experienced an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

Now he's heading into his final year as UCF embarks into the Big 12.

"This year is big for me," Collins said. "When I first got here, we won the conference championship. We went back last year though we didn't win it. That's the main goal this year for me and the team. Winning that (Big 12) conference championship. I want to go out on a high note."

As far as his personal career, Collins wants to go out on top as well. In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, he was a primary contributor that started three games. In 2020, he started all 10 games at left tackle.

The Birmingham native has been mostly on the sidelines the past two seasons as a backup. With multiple open spots on the line, Collins is fighting to reclaim starter status.

"I want to play," Collins said. "I'll play any position. I've been playing a lot of left guard and right guard (this spring) even though I started out at tackle. I just want to get on the field. Everybody wants to play. I have to show that I'm able to do it. In the past couple years I've been more in the background, like a second coach behind Coach (Herb) Hand and being a leader. This year I want to play."