Ed Collins wants to finish his UCF career on top
As a freshman in 2018, offensive lineman Ed Collins experienced an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.
Now he's heading into his final year as UCF embarks into the Big 12.
"This year is big for me," Collins said. "When I first got here, we won the conference championship. We went back last year though we didn't win it. That's the main goal this year for me and the team. Winning that (Big 12) conference championship. I want to go out on a high note."
As far as his personal career, Collins wants to go out on top as well. In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, he was a primary contributor that started three games. In 2020, he started all 10 games at left tackle.
The Birmingham native has been mostly on the sidelines the past two seasons as a backup. With multiple open spots on the line, Collins is fighting to reclaim starter status.
"I want to play," Collins said. "I'll play any position. I've been playing a lot of left guard and right guard (this spring) even though I started out at tackle. I just want to get on the field. Everybody wants to play. I have to show that I'm able to do it. In the past couple years I've been more in the background, like a second coach behind Coach (Herb) Hand and being a leader. This year I want to play."
There's open spots available. Of the players in the mix this spring, the only returning starter is Lokahi Pauole.
Perhaps the biggest question is center in the wake of Matt Lee's departure. Two players are rotating there now: Fresno State transfer Bula Schmidt and redshirt freshman Caden Kitler.
"Bula and Kit, they're really good," Collins said. "We'd be great with either one of them at center. Bula is a shorter guy, but he's a dog. Kit is also very smart. They're getting guys lined up in the right positions, making sure our communication is top notch. I'd feel we'd be good with either one of those guys."
UCF also has a pair of transfers in Amari Kight (Alabama) and Marcellus Marshall (Kent State). Both played tackle at their previous schools.
"They've been great so far," Collins said. "I know Amari going back to Birmingham, known him since high school... He's really athletic and smart. You can tell he has a high football IQ just by talking to him... It's great to have him here. Also Marcellus. He's a big dude, really athletic. I love watching him play. He's a real good guy."
UCF also has a new offensive coordinator in Darin Hinshaw. Collins said a big difference this spring is they receive the line calls from the sideline instead of from the quarterback.
Thursday served as UCF's first scrimmage of the spring.
"I'm not going to get into who won and who lost," Collins said in response to a question about the offense or defense holding the upper hand. "I feel both sides of the ball played well. The offense came out in the first few drives and put up some points. The defense got back in the next couple drives and stalled us out a little bit. That comes with playing football."
One play did stand out.
"Kam Ingram caught a screen on 3rd and 18 and ended up converting," Collins said. "It was the best play of the scrimmage."
Ingram, a walk-on transfer running back from Bethune-Cookman, is a newcomer this spring. He's also the son of defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram.
Talking to him, Collins in some ways spoke like a future coach. I asked him about it.
"I have thought about it," he said. "Ever since Coach Hand got here, he thinks I could be a great coach. It's something I'll look into and I have talked to the coaching staff about it. It's something I'll look at once I'm done playing."