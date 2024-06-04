Jayvan Boggs, the nation's No. 67 overall player and high four-star prospect, spent this past weekend taking his first official visit to UCF.

The one-time Ohio State commitment was already quite familiar with the Knights having been a frequent visitor over the past couple years.

"I had a great time hanging with the coaches and other recruits," Boggs said. "Having a good time with my family and seeing everything."

What was his favorite part of the visit?

"I'd probably say the Bounce House Weekend events with the games," Boggs said. "We had games against other recruits and coaches."

On Saturday afternoon, Boggs tweeted "Hmmm" with a thinking emoji, leading some to speculate UCF was making quite the impression.

"I really was just thinking as we get closer to a decision on July 4," Boggs said. "I was just thinking about everything and having a great time on this visit."