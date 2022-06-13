Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Elvin Harris has been looking forward to his UCF official visit ever since his offer arrived earlier this spring.

"It was wonderful," Harris said of his weekend in Orlando. "I loved it here. It was a great experience. To hang out with the coaches and hang out with the players on the team, it was just a fun experience to have. It was all around a good time."

He particularly enjoyed getting to know the players.

"My player host was Chido (Chidoziri Maghiro)," Harris said. "And Adrian (Medley). It was fun to hang around them and seeing college players that play the same position as me. He was just teaching me stuff, stuff I could do to help me grow as a person and a player. I was watching how he carries himself. In the community, how he walks and people notice that he's on the football team. The way they carry themselves, it was fun to see that."

They did some fun stuff too.

"We went to TopGolf with all the coaches," Harris said. "We all played golf. It was actually my first time playing golf. It was a learning experience. I'm not gonna lie, my first five times I didn't hit anything. I noticed I had the right (handed) club. I'm left-handed, so I had to get my lefty and I started hitting a couple things."

The food was also a highlight.

"When I got here Friday I had wings," Harris said. "At TopGolf we had burgers and chicken tenders. For breakfast, they had a chef that was personally making us omelettes."

If Harris were to come to UCF, his position coach would be Herb Hand.