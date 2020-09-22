UCFSports - Eric Mitchell bringing the 'juice' to ECU

No fans, no problem.

UCF senior linebacker Eric Mitchell says they'll bring their own atmosphere when they travel to East Carolina this Saturday.

"That's no problem right there," Mitchell said. "You know I'm always going to bring that juice to the defense. I'm always going to bring that energy. I'm going to bring the same for the offense. Even with no fans, we're going to treat it like there's thousands in the stands. It's a blessing to have football. We'll go out there juiced up regardless. Coach (Josh) Heupel says if you're juiceless you're useless."

UCF started their season off in big fashion, blasting Georgia Tech 49-21 in Atlanta. The story for the defense was their six forced turnovers, though five officially were scored on the stat sheet (it sounds like UCF is counting the Jeff Sims end zone fumble as a turnover, though it was overturned on video review).

"We came out with the W," Mitchell said. "We had six turnovers. That's something you've got to take away as a positive. There's a lot of things we could have done better. Picking up routes. Communicating better. Rallying to the ball. That's why we've got another week of practice to work on all that."

Mitchell said defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who is also his position coach, was particularly excited about the turnover barrage.

"That guy was excited when he told us it was six turnovers," Mitchell said. "To be honest, I didn't know we had six. I knew we had a lot, I didn't know it was six. When he told the defense it was six, that got us hyped to do it again."