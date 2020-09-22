UCFSports - Eric Mitchell bringing the 'juice' to ECU

Eric Mitchell bringing the 'juice' to ECU
No fans, no problem.
UCF senior linebacker Eric Mitchell says they'll bring their own atmosphere when they travel to East Carolina this Saturday.
"That's no problem right there," Mitchell said. "You know I'm always going to bring that juice to the defense. I'm always going to bring that energy. I'm going to bring the same for the offense. Even with no fans, we're going to treat it like there's thousands in the stands. It's a blessing to have football. We'll go out there juiced up regardless. Coach (Josh) Heupel says if you're juiceless you're useless."
UCF started their season off in big fashion, blasting Georgia Tech 49-21 in Atlanta. The story for the defense was their six forced turnovers, though five officially were scored on the stat sheet (it sounds like UCF is counting the Jeff Sims end zone fumble as a turnover, though it was overturned on video review).
"We came out with the W," Mitchell said. "We had six turnovers. That's something you've got to take away as a positive. There's a lot of things we could have done better. Picking up routes. Communicating better. Rallying to the ball. That's why we've got another week of practice to work on all that."
Mitchell said defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who is also his position coach, was particularly excited about the turnover barrage.
"That guy was excited when he told us it was six turnovers," Mitchell said. "To be honest, I didn't know we had six. I knew we had a lot, I didn't know it was six. When he told the defense it was six, that got us hyped to do it again."
UCF's defense also forced five turnovers in last year's Gasparilla Bowl against Marshall.
"It starts with the defensive coaches," Mitchell said. "Shout out to Coach Shannon and the rest of the defensive staff. Just communicating heavy in practice. Strip the ball. Catch a pick. Run to the sideline. Fall on the ball. We've been working on that so much in practice and throughout camp that it became a thing that we do now. It's just something that we're used to."
The first turnover at GT belonged to freshman defensive end Joshua Celiscar, who snatched the football out of Jeff Sims' grasp to take away a potential scoring opportunity as the Yellow Jackets were inside UCF's 10 yard line.
"Oh my gosh. That guy is awesome," Mitchell said. "To be honest, I wasn't even surprised by the performance he had during that game. Throughout camp and since we've got back, that guy has been a monster. He's been doing great things. He's been doing things like that throughout camp in scrimmages. He's been creating turnovers. When he did that in the game, I had no choice but to give him that freshman hype. Welcome to college. Let's just keep making great plays."
This is a much different season due to COVID protocols, but Mitchell says he's just thankful they still get to play.
"I speak for the brotherhood we have here," he said. "I remember when we all had to go back home. We had Zoom calls and we were communicating about how much we missed each other and how we hoped we could have a season. God answered our prayers. It's a blessing. It's the brotherhood and chemistry we have. There's so much love. There's not many fans this year, so you'll see the offense hyping up the defense and we'll do the same on defense. It's the brotherhood that we have and it's so awesome."