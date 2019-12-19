Marshall is located in Huntington, W. Va., but a big percentage of the Thundering Herd roster hails from the Sunshine State.

There's 31 Floridians in all, including several that UCF linebacker Eric Mitchell is familiar with.

"I know a couple guys over there," Mitchell said. "One guy is like my best friend (Keyshawn Young). He just transferred so he won't be able to play and go to the bowl game, but I do know two guys that played with me at Miami Central. It's going to be kind of fun playing against them."

His former Miami Central teammates at Marshall are defensive linemen Marquis Coach and Fermin Silva.

As a linebacker, Mitchell knows he has to be very aware of Marshall running back Brenden Knox, who was named the Conference USA MVP after a season in which he led the league with 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"He's one of the standout guys," Mitchell said of Knox, who is 6-feet and 220 pounds. "He's a big guy. A big back. One of the biggest backs we're probably going to face. It's a challenge for us, but that's something we like to see."

Mitchell, who redshirted his first year at UCF, enrolled at the same time as many of the departing seniors. He's dedicating this game to those players, particularly his linebacker teammate Nate Evans.

"I want to finish strong for him," Mitchell said. "Honoring him for what he did during his four years here and all the rest of the seniors too. I feel like I'm part of it too, but I've got one year left. We did something that was incredible."

Knowing the bowl is such a short distance from Orlando, Mitchell hopes they'll have the home-field advantage on their side.

"I hope Knight Nation packs the house like a home game," he said.



