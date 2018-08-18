UCFSports.com

UCF's linebackers will feature a new look this season as they go back to a traditional three-man unit while also breaking in a pair of new starters.

One of those players could be Eric Mitchell, who appears to have the inside track to start at the will linebacker position. The redshirt sophomore appeared as a reserve in nine games last season, tallying 14 overall tackles with one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The former Miami-Central standout likes the changes UCF is implementing on defense, particularly his new role.

"First I was playing sam (during spring practice), then (defensive coordinator Randy Shannon) made a transition to put me at will," Mitchell said. "He felt like that was the best fit for me, so I just went along with it with no questions. Ever since then it has been better for me... Being in the box, I feel like it's more comfortable for me. I'm getting used to it now and making plays. I feel like everything fell into place."

Knowing there would be an opportunity with the graduation losses of players like Shaquem Griffin and Chequan Burkett as well as playing in front of a new staff, Mitchell's focus was to do everything possible to try and earn a spot going into this season.

"It started in the offseason with just me working and grinding with my teammates," Mitchell said. "Just believing in the process and believing in Coach Shannon and what he has for me. Everything just fell in place, to be honest. Just keep working and something is going to happen."

Overall, Mitchell feels the chemistry is better with what's now a merged unit instead of separating into two groups.

"It's a big group of linebackers now," he said. "Last year it was inside and outside, now we're all together. Actually, I like it as a bigger family. We get along well and communicate a lot. I think it's better."

Pat Jasinski is the anchor in the room and should start at the middle linebacker spot. Shawn Burgess-Becker could start opposite of Mitchell at sam.

Mitchell is obviously looking for a breakout season himself, but he predicted big things to come for a few of his teammates in particular.

"I'd say (safety) Richie Grant," Mitchell said. "He's been playing a big role. Shawn Burgess-Becker has been playing a big role. And I like (safety) Antwan Collier. He's been doing good."

Though practices have been closed to media, reports have indicated it's been a strong camp for the defense which have done more than hold their own against the McKenzie Milton-led offense. In last Tuesday's scrimmage, some observers felt defense won the day.

"To be honest, I feel like both (offense and defense) won," Mitchell said. "The defense, we're just believing and everybody is buying into the process. Like I said, everything is falling into place. We're just believing in what the coaching staff has for us.

What it's like working with Randy Shannon?

"He's real cool," Mitchell said. "He's a cool coach. Sometimes he'd laid back, sometimes he's gonna get on you. You never know what to expect. But for the most part you can't do nothing but respect him. He's a cool coach.

UCF wrapped up the camp portion of the preseason this weekend. Preparation for the season opener at UConn begins next week.

"We know we've got a big target on our backs," Mitchell said. "Everybody wants to get after us. Every day during camp we're going hard. We know we've got to come out and give teams our best because we're going to get their best."