2019 is setting up to be a big season for linebacker Eriq Gilyard.

After spending his freshman year as the backup to senior Pat Jasinski, gaining valuable experience in games like Memphis and Navy, the Jacksonville native is looking to lock down the No. 1 middle linebacker spot when camp opens later this summer.

At the conclusion of spring practice, UCFSports.com caught up with Gilyard to talk about his journey thus far and his expectations for the season.

This is a big year for you. With Pat Jasinski graduating, you'll be looking to take on a bigger role I assume this year. How has it been during the spring, just trying to get ready, a year since you came in?

"A lot has changed in the year since I first got in. A lot of the young guys, the things I went through last year, I'm telling them the same things. Just giving them advice on college life, maturing and becoming the players that Coach wants us to be. I feel like it's been a great year. The past year has prepared me to become the player I am now and to play the role I'm going to play."

Looking back to a year ago, you came into college early and now you've gone through a season. What did you take away and learn from the past year?

"There's a lot of things over the year that guys helped me with. Just learning different things about college and football as a whole. Getting more football knowledge. I think coming in early benefited me a lot. I don't think I'd be where I am now without doing it. I'm very glad that I did."

Looking back on that season, do you look back at games like that Memphis game where you had to get in there and pretty much play the entire way after Pat went down? Do you look at games like that as games that helped matured you as a football player?

"You see the good and the bad. A lot of things to learn from. I kind of use that as a tool for the future, just to help me get through everything coming up."

For you personally, how did you try to improve this spring? Were there areas you tried to improve on looking towards your sophomore year?

"Being more of a vocal leader. Coach Shannon expressed to me, being able to control guys. It's kind of my defense. I've got to be able to talk to guys and put them in place. Have them respect me. Just being able to get to that aspect of my game."

Whether it was going to happen year one or year two, I know you came in with the expectation of trying to earn a starting job at mike linebacker. You have to be the quarterback of the defense.

"Pat, looking up to him last year, being able to be behind him and learn from him, that was a great player to learn from. That was one of the best things I got from last year, being able to watch him. That definitely helped me out."