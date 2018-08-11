UCFSports.com

With Marc Daniels serving as emcee, White and the coaches later addressed the crowd from the stage.

Click here for the Photo Gallery



In the video above, you can watch the full entirety of Whittaker, Heupel and White's comments.

Some highlights:

Heupel was asked about a replacement for Mike Hughes in the punt return and kick return spots. He mentioned Brandon Moore, Adrian Killins and Dredrick Snelson as the primary contenders.

When asked about backup quarterbacks, Heupel joked and said this: "We got McKenzie a body armor suit to make sure nothing happens to him." He followed up with some positive words about Darriel Mack Jr. and true freshman Quadry Jones.

"We've got some young guys inside our program that have competed and really grown," Heupel said. "D.J. Mack has had a good first eight days on the grass. His first scrimmage was light years from where he finished the spring game. I like what he's doing. Quadry Jones, who is from here, has had a dynamic first eight days and has to continue to grow."

Heupel raved about the depth at wide receiver.

On Thursday's first scrimmage:

"The best part of the scrimmage is there was give and take on both sides of the ball," Heupel said. "If it's dominated by one side, you're in trouble. I thought our defense did a great job of playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. They created some negative plays and did a good job with pressures. I thought running the football, the offensive line did a good job. Having Michael Colubiale back at tight end has been really good for us. I thought he had a really good scrimmage. That will be important for us when in 11 personnel, one tight end on the field."

Heupel was asked who might be utilized as that "big running back" who could pound it in from one yard out.

"Taj McGowan is a big back and he's had a great camp," Heupel said. "He maybe had as good a summer as anybody inside our program. He dramatically changed his body. You can see the speed difference. Just physically he's able to compete for the entire practice. We'll have a package. We'll be ready to pound it."

He received a question about the "guys in the trenches."

"Let's give the big boys some pub," Heupel said. "We've got to continue to build depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. That's going to be critical to our success. Replacing a guy that brought pressure off the edge defensively in Shaquem is critical. Titus Davis has had a really good camp. he had a great offseason. He's going to be critical for us doing that. I think Trysten Hill is a guy that's had a great camp. There's four guys that are kind of entrenched in that role inside, being able to roll those guys.

"Offensive line wise, having Hoody (Tyler Hudanick) back and healthy... He's a different player than he was in the spring. That's important to us. The junior college transfers, I'm talking about offensive tackles, continue in their development which will be critical to our success as we go forward."

Heupel also hammered on the fact they need to keep top recruits from leaving the state.

"We've got great talent (in Florida)," he said. "This is the largest university and one of the top fastest growing cities in America. No kid needs to leave the state here. They need to stay here, play at home and go win championships and get a great degree at the same time."

He also talked about how it's been special having Randy Shannon leading the defense.

"He's got great football knowledge," Heupel said. "As aggressive and fast as we play on the offensive side of the ball, I really want to pair that with the same mentality and attitude on the defensive side of the ball. He brings that. Most importantly, he's a great mentor to kids as our players on that side of the ball have gotten a chance to know him. They've bought into what he's about and what we're about as a program."

Danny White encouraged continued growth of the fanbase. He said season tickets for 2018 were currently 92 percent sold out. He also acknowledged that many eyes will be on UCF this season.

"People want to see us stumble," White said. "We are challenging college athletics nationally. We are building what will be a perennial top 25 athletic department, so they're going to be watching our fanbase... We're so close to this thing absolutely exploding. When I say that, I mean sustained competitive success. I mean filling up and selling out our stadium and arena every time we play."

At some point, UCF is going to lose a football game. It seemed White tried to soften the eventual blow.

"We went undefeated in football last year, but the chances of doing that (again), it doesn't happen very often in the history of college football," White said. "We are going to lose a football game at some point. Let's not have our fanbase be about we're only excited when things are going uber great. Let's be die-hard supporters. Really build a brand. If we really build this brand the way this community is capable of, with our scale of the fastest-growing university and fastest-growing city in America, we will take over college athletics. It's going to be a hell of a fun ride."

The last team with back-to-back undefeated seasons was Nebraska in 1994 and 1995. They actually had three perfect seasons in four seasons (1997).

White also dropped this uniform nugget:

"For you jersey freaks, we have some pretty cool conversations going on with Nike for the Space Game that will be fun."

Last year's Space Game featured moon helmets with a special mission patch. This year's Space Game is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 vs. Temple which will air on ESPN.



