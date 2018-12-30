Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 00:18:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Fiesta Bowl Saturday: UCF Offense

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports.com
@ucfsports
Publisher

A selection of UCF offensive players, including quarterback Darriel Mack, running back Greg McCrae, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and tight end Michael Colubiale, appea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}