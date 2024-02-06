Mikel Brown Jr. is a superstar in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League, but Orlando is still home to the five-star point guard.

The prep star was back in the 407 this past weekend and spent last Saturday at UCF, touring the campus prior to attending the home victory against Oklahoma. UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins and his staff have been recruiting him ever since he was a high school freshman at Orlando Christian Prep.

"The visit was great," Brown Jr. told UCFSports.com. "First of all, with me being in Atlanta, it was just great to be back home in Orlando to see my family and my close friends. The UCF visit was great. We got to tour the campus, which is real nice. I got to see the educational aspect of it, plus I was able to sit down with Coach Dawkins and his staff."

Growing up in Orlando, Brown said he's always been familiar with the program. His father has trained many Orlando-based players through the years and that included Dawkins' son, former UCF player Aubrey Dawkins.

"I used to attend UCF games as a kid," Brown Jr. said. "My dad would train some of the players, probably the biggest name was Aubrey Dawkins. So we'd get tickets to watch Aubrey. I want to say I was in the fourth grade. It was always a good time."

UCF's basketball stature has taken a big step forward this season with their entry to the Big 12. The Knights have made waves nationally with early conference wins against Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Brown was a witness to the 74-63 victory over the Sooners in front of a sold-out crowd.