Weather cancellations and byes aside, the Florida 2022 high school football season is at the midway point. Teams are lining up for a playoff run getting into the heart of conference action with their star players putting a stamp on the forward progress. We look at some of the highlights from the week and teams making a big push forward. *****

Cardinal Gibbons rolling under UCF QB commit Dylan Rizk The Chiefs have finished the last two seasons walking off the field with a victory and look the part to do it a third straight time in 2022. After a hard fought 11-6 win over Maryland’s DeMatha in the season opener, the offense has been rolling under 2023 quarterback Dylan Rizk averaging 40 points per contest over their last four. In their last outing against Key West, Rizk threw for 280 yards off 14 of 17 passing scoring five touchdowns watching the rest of the game from the sidelines before halftime hit. Rizk verbally committed to UCF on April 21. *****

Tampa Tech firing on all cylinders with balanced offensive attack Coming off a 14-1 season with a 7A championship playoff berth, the Titans are back looking like one of the best in the Sunshine State. Tampa Tech is 5-0 led on offense by senior quarterback Xavione Washington and junior running back Rod Gainey Jr. Washington is completing 67 percent of his attempts with a 7/1 TD/INT ratio with his top targets midway through the season being 2025 prospect Dallas Wilson (14/369/2) and Javion McKay (8/235/4). Gainey has showcased his speed and burst averaging 121.8 yards per game with five rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. Gainey, a 2024 three-star prospect, has 14 reported offers with Florida, Georgia Tech, UCF, Penn State, and Louisville in the mix. McKay holds an offer from Edward Waters, Washington has offers from Southern University and Bethune-Cookman, and Wilson picked up his first scholarship opportunity from Florida A&M. *****

Buchholz’s stars are shinning The Bobcats (4-0) are getting the most out of their top players this season led by Florida Gator commits Creed Whittemore and Gavin Hill, three-star receiver Jaren Hamilton, and 2024 three-star defensive end Kendall Jackson. Whittemore is working his trade on offense as that do-all athlete passing for 566 yards while rushing for 290 with 11 offensive scores. Hamilton leads the Bobcats in yards (208) and TDs (4). The defense, anchored by four-star D-lineman Hill, is holding the opposition to an average of 20.5 points per game. Hamilton holds 16 offers with Michigan State, Ole Miss, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, and Florida extending offers. Jackson is on his way to being a prized Power Five recruit. Opportunities have come in from Florida, Iowa State, Maryland, and Louisville, among others, with interest coming in from FSU, Miami, Mississippi State, and Nebraska. *****

Tampa Catholic LB Lewis Carter is a beast in the box The showdown between Berkeley Prep and Tampa Catholic went down to the wire Friday night with both teams throwing haymakers in a thriller. The Crusaders came from behind to win 23-17 on their home turf thanks in large part to an all-out performance by four-star Oklahoma linebacker commit Lewis Carter. Carter was quick and mean in the box with a game-high 14 stops that included 10 solo tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. Down 17-3 with five minutes left in the third quarter, Tampa Catholic started their rally closing the contest to a one-score game. With seven minutes to play in the game, the Crusaders put another touchdown on the board, but a failed PAT kept Prep up 17-16. With two minutes to play, Lewis punched one in from 10 yards out for the go-ahead score. Carter carried the rock nine times for 33 yards with that meaningful touchdown run. *****