Former five-star LB Terrence Lewis commits to UCF

Linebacker Terrence Lewis, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021, announced his transfer commitment to UCF on Monday.

The former Miami (Fla.) Central star enrolled early at Maryland last year, but did not play this past season while recovering from ACL surgery. The knee injury was actually incurred during his senior season and not discovered until he arrived to College Park. He underwent surgery last January.

At one point during his high school recruitment, Auburn was considered the favorite but Lewis dropped the Tigers following the dismissal of Gus Malzahn. Now he gets to play for Malzahn - and defensive coordinator Travis Williams - back in his home state of Florida.



Lewis will be the second former five-star in as many years to announce a transfer to UCF. Last summer, the Knights welcomed wide receiver Jordan Johnson who left Notre Dame.



Linebacker is a big need for UCF as three of their top four players at the position are headed out. Bryson Armstrong, who was UCF's tackles leader before suffering a season-ending injury, has exhausted his eligibility, while Tatum Bethune and Eriq Gilyard are transferring. Gilyard opted out following the fourth game and has since committed to Kansas. Bethune, who ended the season as UCF's tackles leader, hit the portal several days ago.

UCF signed 15 players in December: 14 from high school and one in the transfer portal. At that time, Malzahn said they had room to add about 10 more players with a bulk of those spots likely going to transfers.

Lewis becomes UCF's third transfer commitment, joining offensive tackle Tylan Grable (Jacksonville State) and defensive back Koby Perry (Austin Peay).

"I'm real excited about how recruiting is going here," Malzahn said late this past season. "We've got a real chance to finish this thing really strong. I think I've told you this before. It's going to be an unbelievable destination place for transfers. The future is bright."



