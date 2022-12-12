Former Freshman All-American and Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright spent this past weekend on an official visit to UCF.

Wright, who is from Navarre, Fla., began his collegiate career with a monster season in 2019, catching 57 receptions for 805 yards and four touchdowns. His production decreased a bit the past few years with injuries and different roles due to coaching changes.

He played in three games in 2020, catching 20 passes for 315 yards. In eight games in 2021, Wright had 43 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He opted out in the early part of this past season to preserve an additional year of eligibility - he'll have two more years to play at his next home.

Wright entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week and was immediately contacted by UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

"He said he brought me up to the staff and they liked me," Wright said. "They offered me and wanted me to come down on a visit. I had a really good visit. The weekend was like a typical visit from high school, but there are different conversations. It's not as much about development, but more about fit and how I'd come in and help their offense."

Wright said his primary focus was getting to know the staff.

"That was a big part for me," Wright said. "Everybody was really friendly. I spent a lot of time with one of the analysts, he was pretty much with me the whole time. I talked to Coach Lindsey and Coach (Grant) Heard a lot too."

What stood out the most?

"I really liked the coaches," Wright said. "I think UCF has a group of really good coaches. Being in Florida is a big thing too. They're also going into the Big 12 which should be better competition. It's real exciting."