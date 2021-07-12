Former Missouri CB Jarvis Ware returns home, commits to UCF

UCF's transfer train continues.

Gus Malzahn's program added a transfer commitment Monday night from cornerback Jarvis Ware, who had been a two-year starter at Missouri. He is originally from Central Florida having graduated from Apopka's Wekiva High School in the Class of 2018.

After seeing immediate action as a true freshman reserve in 2018, Ware earned a full-time starting job in 2019. He recorded 33 tackles during his true sophomore season, 24 of which were solo. PFF assigned Ware a 62.3 overall season grade with standout performances in games against Wyoming (73.0), Southeast Missouri State (73.9), Ole Miss (72.7) and Tennessee (75.0).

A returning starter in 2020, Ware played in seven games before his season was cut short due to an ACL injury. He ended his junior season with 12 tackles and an interception, which was also returned for a touchdown. His final PFF rating was 63.7 with his top performances coming against Kentucky (74.8) and Florida (67.8).

His former position coach at Mizzou is David Gibbs, who is now UCF's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Ware spent the spring at home taking online courses from Missouri while continuing to rehabilitate his knee. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in late May. Minnesota, South Carolina, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas State were among the early schools interested.

Ware becomes UCF's 13th transfer portal addition since the beginning of 2021, a list that also includes WR Brandon Johnson (Tennessee), RB Mark Antony-Richards (Auburn), RB Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern), WR Nate Craig-Myers (Colorado State, Auburn), DL Big Kat Bryant (Auburn), DT Ricky Barber Jr. (WKU), DE/LB Hirkley Latu (BYU), K Ryker Casey (Appalachian State), WR Jordan Johnson (Notre Dame), LB Bryson Armstrong (Kennesaw State), DB Marco Domio (Auburn) and K Garin Boniol (Louisiana Tech).



