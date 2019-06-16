Former Texas A&M guard Brandon Mahan's next stop will be UCF.

Mahan, who started 20 games as a sophomore for the Aggies, announced his decision Sunday night via Instagram. He had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April shortly after the arrival of new A&M head coach Buzz Williams.

During the 2018-19 season at Texas A&M, the Birmingham, Ala., native averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while connecting on 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts (43-112). He spent his freshman year at Chipola College where he averaged 14.1 points, including a staggering 50.9 percent mark from the field and 50.3 percent from long range.

Prior to signing with the Aggies in April 2018, Mahan had also seriously considered offers from Ole Miss and Auburn.

Per transfer rules, Mahan will likely have to sit out the upcoming season and would have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020-21.

Mahan will take the 13th and final scholarship on Johnny Dawkins' roster. In all, the Knights will have seven newcomers this upcoming season: Mahan, Darin Green Jr. (HS signee), Tony Johnson (prep school signee), Avery Diggs (JUCO signee), Moses Bol (JUCO signee), Dazon Ingram (grad transfer) and Matt Milon (grad transfer).



