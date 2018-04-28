What an NFL Draft weekend.

UCF had picks on all three days, beginning on Thursday night when cornerback Mike Hughes was taken in the first round with the 30th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings. Late on Friday, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (New Orleans Saints) and tight end Jordan Akins (Houston Texans) were selected towards the end of the third round.

Shaquem Griffin had his day on Saturday. Shortly into the fifth round, the linebacker learned he would be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, Griffin's story dominated Saturday's coverage on both ESPN and NFL Network.

The four Knights taken matches a program high - UCF also had four players selected in 2003.

Several undrafted players signed free agent contracts in the hours following the draft. Currently that list includes defensive lineman Jamiyus Pittman (Miami Dolphins), offensive lineman Aaron Evans (Philadelphia Eagles), tight end Jordan Franks (Cincinnati Bengals) and defensive lineman Tony Guerad (Jacksonville Jaguars).