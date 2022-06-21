 UCFSports - Four schools standing out most for 2023 WR Cayden Lee
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 19:28:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Four schools standing out most for 2023 WR Cayden Lee

2023 receiver Cayden Lee.
2023 receiver Cayden Lee. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)
Jed May • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst

Some schools are beginning to separate themselves for Cayden Lee.

The 2023 three-star receiver from Kennesaw Mountain High School has amassed 30 offers to this point in his recruitment. But Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and UCF are four that have begun to distinguish themselves as top contenders.

Rivals caught up with Lee to discuss those programs ahead of the home stretch in his recruitment.

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}