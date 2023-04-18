Naples four-star defensive back Kensley Faustin says UCF made quite the impression on him this past weekend, so much so that he's planning to return in June for an official visit.

Faustin was at UCF on back-to-back days.

"On Friday, I went to go watch the spring game," Faustin said. "That was a good time. Then Saturday I came back for a more one-on-one type visit. I took the tour and talked to Coach Addison (Williams), Coach (David) Gibbs, Coach (Darin) Hinshaw, Coach (Charles) Moore and all the coaches recruiting me. I talked to Coach Gus Malzahn too."

Faustin said he loves the direction UCF is going.

"UCF is on the come up," he said. "They're moving into the Big 12. It's the perfect time to be there. They're not in the AAC anymore. People can no longer say they're in a small conference. With them being in the Big 12 and if they keep winning like they have been, UCF is the type of program that everybody will want to go to."

He also enjoyed his conversation with Malzahn.

"It was great," Faustin said. "He didn't have to say too much because I already know he's a great coach who wins. That's what he's been doing since he got to UCF."

While recruiting sites list Faustin as a safety, he could play anywhere in the secondary.

"I'm being recruited by UCF as a DB, I can play any secondary position," Faustin said. "They said they like how versatile I am."

Faustin already has a close friend on the team - freshman defensive back Jason Duclona who is also from the Naples area.

"That's my boy," Faustin said of Duclona. "I stayed with him the whole time I was there for the weekend. We have a close bond. It was great to see him in the spring game. I think he's going to get some playing time in the fall."

He has a busy summer schedule ahead.

"I'll be going back to UCF on June 3 for Bounce House Weekend," Faustin said. "I know I'll be visiting Texas A&M, Auburn, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee and Miami."



