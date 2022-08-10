Four-star DE Sincere Edwards becomes UCF's first commitment for 2024

On the first day of his junior year, Sincere Edwards wanted the world to know that he's going to be a UCF Knight.

The Class of 2024 four-star defensive lineman from Apopka's Wekiva High School tweeted his decision shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. His recruiter, defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, put Knight Nation on "boom watch" a few minutes earlier.

Edwards has visited UCF countless times for games and recruiting events. He was most recently at "Knight Splash" in late July and also attended Bounce House Weekend in June as well as "Hometown Hero" this past January.

"I got my UCF offer about a year ago around the time Coach (Gus) Malzahn got here," Edwards told UCFSports.com earlier this year. "Coach (Kenny) Martin is recruiting me... (The visit) was real fun. I like a lot about UCF, just talking and being around everybody. It felt like home. And it's close to home."

As a sophomore, Edwards had 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. He even contributed on offense, scoring four touchdowns.

"I just have fun," Edwards said about his game. "I feel like I can improve my speed though, come off the ball faster. Hand placement, stuff like that. I'm working to get better."

Other early offers included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, Utah, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

Edwards talked about what he liked about UCF in a prior interview:



"I love how new they are," Edwards said. "They're bringing a whole new coaching style. They're trying to win. You can tell they're trying to change the program."

In his eyes, the fact UCF is now a Power Five program headed to the Big 12 is huge.

"Now people won't be able to say there's no competition in the conference they're in," Edwards said. "It'll make a real big impact as far as my recruitment goes."

Edwards is the latest in a string of "Hometown Heroes" - local players from the Central Florida area - committing to UCF. He joins a group that includes 2023 commitments Kaven Call, Andrew Harris, Michael Harris, Grant Reddick, John Walker and Braeden Marshall.

He is also the earliest commitment in UCF history, pledging in August of his junior year. That beats current tight end Jordan Davis, who committed in November of his junior year. Kaven Call, who committed last Christmas, would be No. 3 on the list.

UCFSports.com hopes to catch up with Edwards as soon as possible for more insight into his decision.







