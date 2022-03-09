Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive tackle De'antre Robinson, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class, recently made it across town for a visit to UCF.

"It wasn't my first time (visiting UCF)," Robinson said. "I've been here for a football game. (The visit) was very fun. Everything is like family here. Everybody is close together. I really liked it."

His recruiter is defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, also an Orlando native.

"Coach Martin has taught me a lot of things," Robinson said. "He said if you come here it's gonna be a lot of hard work."

As a sophomore playing in eight games, Robinson had 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.