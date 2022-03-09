Four-star DT De'antre Robinson: 'UCF is like family'
Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive tackle De'antre Robinson, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class, recently made it across town for a visit to UCF.
"It wasn't my first time (visiting UCF)," Robinson said. "I've been here for a football game. (The visit) was very fun. Everything is like family here. Everybody is close together. I really liked it."
His recruiter is defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, also an Orlando native.
"Coach Martin has taught me a lot of things," Robinson said. "He said if you come here it's gonna be a lot of hard work."
As a sophomore playing in eight games, Robinson had 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news