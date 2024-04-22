Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County linebacker Darrell "Duke" Johnson, who committed to Alabama in March, will take his first official visit to UCF.

The four-star told Rivals he's scheduled to be in Orlando May 31 for "Bounce House Weekend."

Speaking with Adam Friedman at the Atlanta Rivals Camp, Johnson said he is particularly close with UCF's Alex Mathis and Addison Williams.

Johnson will OV to Alabama June 17 and Florida State June 14. Auburn and Tennessee also remain in the mix.



