Ja'Qualin Birdsong has been committed to Cincinnati, but the LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County linebacker spent this past weekend taking a closer look at Big 12 rival UCF.

"Everything," Birdsong when asked what stood out about Bounce House Weekend. "The coaches, the players. How comfortable I was around the players. The atmosphere with everybody. The campus. It's a great place to be. It's a fun place to be at UCF."

Birdsong really enjoyed the activities on Saturday.

"The scavenger hunt, the dodgeball and hanging out with the players," Birdsong said. "I was with the QB and Kobe Hudson. I felt like I was one of the players a little bit. I got comfortable with them. It felt good."

His player hosts were Troup County alums - Kobe Hudson and Dwartney Wortham.

"Two amazing guys," Birdsong said. "The last time I was here I was with TJ Bullard and Xavier (Townsend). Good dudes, good people to be around."