Tampa (Fla.) Catholic's Eddy Pierre-Louis, a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 2 ranked offensive guard, loved his visit to UCF for Bounce House Weekend.

"The OV went great," Pierre-Louis said. "A lot of people were here, some great recruits. Everybody was having a great time. Everybody was smiling. It was great going out with the players. We were right in Orlando, so it's a real good spot."

Chidoziri Maghiro was his player host.

"Adrian (Medley) was also with me," Pierre-Louis said. "(Chido) was showing me around. He's a fifth-year senior so he knows everywhere in Orlando, taking me to the chill spots. Just telling me how it is."

Pierre-Louis has known offensive line coach Herb Hand for years. Hand recruited his brother, Richard Gouraige, a Class of 2018 player who recently graduated from Florida. He felt a close connection with all the coaches.

"Hanging out with the coaching staff was great," Pierre-Louis said. "Everybody had a smile on their face. They weren't worried about recruiting. Just worried about us having a great time and making sure everybody was good... They took it to the next level this weekend. I was blown away. It was amazing seeing those coaches and how they do things. A lot of coaches can't compare to that."

He feels he would be a good fit in UCF's offensive line.

"I feel I can fit in with their scheme," Pierre-Louis said. "They do a lot of RPO and they do a lot of pulling plays. I think I'd fit in well."