Waltclaire Flynn, the nation's No. 1 center in the Class of 2024, couldn't stop smiling when talking about his UCF official visit over Bounce House Weekend.

"It was amazing," Flynn said. "Great hospitality. It was great to see other recruits here having a great time. Enjoying our time with the player hosts. It was a great time overall."

His hosts were Chidoziri Maghiro and Adrian Medley.

"We didn't really talk about football," Flynn said. "We were just hanging out and enjoying UCF. It was great."

Flynn expanded on the overall experience.

"I feel like every time I come here it feels like it's an official visit," he said. "Just to see what they're offering is just amazing. I got to see the dorms for the first time. They look real nice. It was amazing overall... The hospitality, the family vibe. They're in the Big 12 now. It's real nice here."