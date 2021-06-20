Four-star safety Antonio Kite visits UCF: 'I felt at home'

Antonio Kite, a four-star safety from Anniston, Ala., says his weekend official visit to UCF really opened his eyes.

"This was my first time in Florida actually," Kite said on Sunday evening. "Everything was big and wonderful."

Kite said he liked everything, but what stood out the most was the connection with he forged with the coaches. He spent a lot of time with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach David Gibbs.

"We actually didn't really talk too much football," Kite said. "I think he would want me to come in and play safety and be that ballhawk that I am... He's awesome. He's cool, like a father figure to me. He's always keeping it real."

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams also made a big impression.

"I felt like we clicked right away," Kite said. "He showed a couple clips of how he stuck with his players through their situations. He always had their back. That was great. Coach T-Will is a great coach. I feel like he really cares about you, along with the whole staff."

It was also an honor to meet head coach Gus Malzahn.

"It was great," Kite said. "Me and him were talking a lot. I think he liked me. It was crazy seeing him in person. I'd never seen him in person, just remember seeing him on TV and talking on the phone. We talked a lot the entire weekend, especially during the meals. He was telling a lot of jokes and stuff.

"All those guys, they're all just good people. I felt at home. I feel like I can chill there and put my feet up. They keep it real. They're really upfront and they truly care about their players."

His player host was Jaiden Francois and he also hung out with Divaad Wilson, who was hosting fellow visitor Isaac Thompson.

"They showed us a great time," Kite said.

Kite officially visited South Carolina last weekend and will be at Tennessee this final weekend of June. Alabama remains in the prominent mix as well.

"All the schools stand out," he said. "It's going to be a hard decision."

For now, Kite plans to be patient when it comes to making a commitment. He thinks he'll use his final two visits for later this fall.

"I'm not really worried about the academics because these are all top schools," Kite said. "I'm looking for somewhere I can feel at home and somebody that will have my back even when I'm not playing football."



