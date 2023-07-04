"She's on board with it," Fox said. "She felt like they recruited her just as hard as they recruited me. She felt like no other schools have done that. That's what really put them over the top."

An important part of the decision process was his mother, Brandi.

"It's the family environment they have," Fox said about UCF. "It's the people in the building. The relationships with everybody. I feel the most at home when I'm in Orlando."

Kylan Fox , a four-star tight end prospect from Georgia's Grayson High School, announced his commitment to the Knights over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Miami and Colorado.

The fireworks started early for UCF on this Fourth of July.

UCF coaches have compared him to former Auburn and NFL tight end CJ Uzomah.

"(They've talked about me) being the flex guy most of the time, more of a receiver type tight end," Fox said. "I can put my hand down sometimes and block. The fit part is definitely there... Just be the guy in the offense Coach (Gus) Malzahn is really looking for."

Aside from Malzahn and tight ends coach Brian Blackmon, Fox was particularly close with Alex Mathis, UCF's Director of Player Personnel.

"We've always been close," Fox said. "When he got to UCF he started recruiting me. He was very hyped about (my commitment)."

UCF is making big waves in Georgia in this recruiting cycle. On Saturday, four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Fox's Grayson teammate, joined the class. A day later, UCF landed four-star linebacker Qua Birdsong from Troup County.

"(It'll be great) to have people on the team where I'm from," Fox said. "I'll have family wherever I'm at... The Georgia to Orlando connection is going to be strong. It's time to ball."

Fox is the latest in a series of high-level recruiting additions for Gus Malzahn as UCF makes the transition to the Big 12 this upcoming season.

"We've got a chance to play for a National Championship in the Big 12," Fox said. "Coach Malzahn knows what it looks like because he coached at Auburn where he won one. He knows what it takes to be on the national platform and be the face of college football."







