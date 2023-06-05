Top UCF tight end target Kylan Fox returned to Orlando this past weekend for his official visit. The four-star prospect from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson previously visited the Knights in March.

"They definitely set the bar high," Fox said about UCF. "I know what it feels like to be a priority. Now I know what to look for on the rest of my visits."

Those other visits will include Colorado (June 16) and Florida State (June 23). The Seminoles already have a commitment from the nation's No. 1 ranked tight end - Landen Thomas.

"I'm never afraid of competition," Fox said. "I'll go wherever I fit the best. Whatever scheme, whatever offense, that's where I'll be."

UCF coaches have compared him to former Auburn and NFL tight end CJ Uzomah.

"(They've talked about) being the flex guy most of the time, more of a receiver type tight end," Fox said. "I can put my hand down sometimes and block. The fit part is definitely there (at UCF)."