Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway was a longtime commitment to LSU before reopening his recruitment early last week. The Pickerington Central (Ohio) star saw a flurry of new interest, including from UCF and he promptly booked an official visit for this past weekend.

"I had a great time," Galloway said after his UCF trip. "I feel like it's a real genuine relationships down here. Everything they're preaching to me about the family is true. I feel like the whole time I was down here they never tried to throw a recruiting pitch on me. They showed me what they have on the table, what they're offering and what it would be like if I was here. I definitely got the home type feeling from here. I loved it."

Galloway got the full UCF and Orlando experience.

"This is where people come to vacation," he said. "I might possibly make it my home one day... When we first got here, we did a little walking around Universal. We got on the ferry and rode around in that. We got some good food at the Cowfish. I think that's the main thing I did, ate a lot of good food. That's a great thing for me being down here in Florida. The food is a little different than Ohio."

Much of the focus was bonding with the coaching staff, particularly tight ends coach Brian Blackmon.

"It was just a really good time," Galloway said. "We ate a lot of food, so we got to connect over lunch and dinners. Got to really sit down and chat it up. I got to meet the coaches' wives. They've got a real cool family. It's real genuine connections. I feel like everything was just real genuine and how they approached it."