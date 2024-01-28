Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside wide receiver Dylan Vickerson, a priority recruit for UCF's 2025 class, returned to campus last week to attend Friday Knight Lights.

"I loved it," Vickerson told UCFSports.com. "I got to bond with Coach Tim Harris and the assistant wide receivers coach. They didn't leave my side the whole time I was there. We talked about everything. I got to talk to Coach Gus Malzahn and spend some time with him."

Friday Knight Lights is UCF's mega junior day event hosted inside the Bounce House.

"We watched a highlight video, played laser tag, took pictures and basically just spent time with each other," Vickerson said.

Vickerson said the laser tag was a lot of fun. He was on a team that included UCF running back commit Taevion Swint.

"It was in the stadium right there on the field," Vickerson said. "They had things like practice dummies and you capture the flag. They turned the stadium lights down."

Tim Harris Jr. was part of Gus Malzahn's UCF staff from 2021-22. After spending the 2023 season at Miami, Harris has returned to UCF as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.