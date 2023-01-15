UCF picked up much-needed experience at center on Sunday as Fresno State's Bula Schmidt committed following the conclusion of his official visit.

Center became UCF's top recruiting priority after starter Matt Lee transferred to Miami.

Schmidt, a native of Wahiawa, Hawaii who attended O'Dea High School in Seattle, is expected to enroll at UCF this week.

A regular contributor since his freshman year in 2019, Schmidt was elevated to full-time starter for the past two seasons. In 2022, he earned a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team while helping his team win a conference championship. Fresno State boasted the league's No. 1 ranked offense (402.6 yards per game).

Since enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 4, Schmidt announced offers from Nevada, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Arizona, North Texas and Florida A&M.

Schmidt has one year of eligibility remaining.



