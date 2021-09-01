Future Knights, top recruits expected for UCF opener vs. Boise State

UCF's much-anticipated season opener against Boise State will also be a marquee recruiting event with a slew of commitments and top targets expected to be inside the Bounce House.

There is one official visitor among the group: Isaiah Adams, an offensive tackle from Garden City (Kan.) CC. Adams, who is originally from Ontario, received his UCF offer in late July. Other offers for Adams include Bowling Green, Buffalo, Liberty, UMass, Ohio, Syracuse and Texas State.

Adams said he was looking forward to the visit, especially meeting head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. He is set to fly into Orlando early Thursday morning.

Eight UCF commitments are also expected, including QB Thomas Castellanos, OL Leyton Nelson, DL Keahnist Thompson, WR Quan Lee, OL Caden Kitler, K Colton Boomer, DB Nikai Martinez and TE Grant Stevens.

Lee, who attends Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, committed Tuesday night. The dynamic playmaker is moving up in the Rivals rankings, now rated No. 50 nationally at wide receiver.

Several more Class of 2022 prospects are also expected, including Boone DB Ja'Corey Thomas (committed to Georgia), Lake Nona DE Zane Durant (committed to Penn State), Gainesville CB Dyoni Hill (committed to Marshall), Osceola QB Chad Mascoe, Ware County (Ga.) RB Cartevious Norton and Boone TE Logan Nelson.

Top Central Florida prospects in the 2023 class set to attend include Edgwater ATH Cedric Baxter Jr., Lake Brantley LB Andrew Harris, Lake Brantley LB Michael Harris, Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, Jones DB Jayden Gillens, Lake Mary DB Braeden Marshall and Osceola DB Bo Mascoe.

Additional visitors among the 2022s include Eustis QB Blayne Romano, Seabreeze LB Jeremy West, Edgewater DB Jeremiah Connelly, Timber Creek OL Michael Garcia, Lake Highland ATH Jalen Gummer, Lake Highland DB Machai Campbell, East River TE Chase Qualls, Nease LB Ben Bogle, Boone K/P Brady Myers and Lake Nona K/P Jack Walker.

More 2023s include Boone WR Aidan Mizell, Evans WR T.J. Fields-Massey, Oviedo LB Omari Muhammad-Wyatt, Osceola OL Jimarion McCrimon, Seminole OL Josiah Chenault, East River OL Andrew Phelan and East River ATH Armani Carrillo.

And high school underclassmen include Osceola OL Joseph Sweet (2024) and Bishop Moore DB Jermichael Gillis (2025).





