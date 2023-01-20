Saturday marks what could be the penultimate men's basketball game in the War on I-4 when UCF travels to Tampa to take on South Florida. Tip off is set for 12 noon on ESPNU.

With UCF moving to the Big 12 next season and Bulls staying behind in the American, the future of the rivalry is in doubt. UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins stated there are no future games currently scheduled with South Florida beyond this season.

"We don't know as of yet," Dawkins said when asked whether games with South Florida would continue once UCF joins the Big 12. "We'll have to wait and see. We're concentrating on what's going on in the present for us. In the future, we'll evaluate what we do and see what's best for our program."

Typically, basketball non-conference schedules are finalized during the offseason. It's a much different process than football which schedules games years and sometimes decades in advance.

Dawkins went on to say he does like to play in-state teams. UCF played Florida State, Miami and Stetson in their non-conference slate this season.

"I think it's a great rivalry," Dawkins said. "I think it's good for our state. I love playing our in-state schools. I think it's good for all of us. We have a huge state and a lot of terrific teams. I think it's good for everyone to do that."

The Knights are 13-5 overall and 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Houston leads the pack with a perfect 6-0 league record while UCF is among five teams with two losses. The Knights are coming off a tough 77-69 road loss at Tulane last Saturday.

"We have to defend without fouling," Dawkins said. "I thought we sent (Tulane) to the line too many times. We have to take care of the basketball. I thought we had too many turnovers in that game. It's tough to win on the road if you turn the ball over and you're sending the other team to the free throw line. That makes it difficult."

UCF's offense is led by a balanced attack, with four players scoring in double figures: Taylor Hendricks (14.4 points per game), C.J. Kelly (12.3 points), Ithiel Horton (11.8 points) and Darius Johnson (11.8 points).

However, Johnson has missed the last three games due to an injury and his status for this game is questionable.

"Darius is still day to day," Dawkins said. "As of right now, he's still recovering."

Jayhlon Young has been UCF's primary point guard in Johnson's absence.

"We've got to get back to our defense," Young said. "I think this was a good week of preparation."

Lately, the Knights have seen a big contribution from Tyem Freeman. He was limited with concussion issues early in the season, but has seen his minutes increase in recent games. He scored a career-high 22 points at Tulane, which Freeman says was a big confidence boost.

"It helps me build confidence just to know I can compete in this league," Freeman said. "I can be one of the players that sees the floor and can provide for the team. It gives me the confidence to stop thinking, quit hesitating. Just be free and let it all out."

The Bulls, meanwhile, are 8-11 overall and 1-5 in the American. Their lone conference win came in an 81-70 victory at East Carolina. South Florida's leading scorer is Tyler Harris, a transfer from Memphis, who is averaging 16.3 points per game.

"(Tyler Harris is a) very good basketball player," Dawkins said. "Really good guard who's had a lot of success in our conference. He's a threat all the time. He has unlimited range. He can shoot the basketball, but he can also get to the basket and make plays for himself and others. Terrific player. He's having a really good year. He's someone we have to make sure we're focused on."

UCF has a former South Florida player on their roster in center Michael Durr. However, Durr is out for the next several weeks while he recovers from a hand injury. Jayhlon Young says Durr briefed the UCF newcomers about the rivalry.

"Durr told me (South Florida's mindset is) they have to win this game," Young said. "They could lose the next six and not really care, but they have to win this. It's very important. We have to be locked in and make sure we get the dub."

UCF hosts South Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Unless the teams meet again in the conference tournament, it could be the final meeting for a while.



