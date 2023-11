UCF is set to host top commits, one big remaining 2024 target and top prospects from the 2025 class and beyond for Saturday's Space Game against Oklahoma State.

The list includes 11 UCF commits, many of whom will be enrolling in less than two months.



Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake offensive lineman Dominic Steward is also expected to return after making a visit earlier in the season. He's currently committed to Troy, but has since a big push from UCF, Missouri and ECU to name a few.



More than 100 players are expected. Here some of the bigger names: