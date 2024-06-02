At the conclusion of his official visit, Gavin Blanchard knew it was time. Surrounded by his family while meeting in head coach Gus Malzahn's office, the Class of 2025 offensive lineman let everybody know that he's ready to become a Knight.

Moments after the decision, Blanchard explain how it all went down.

"I met with Coach Malzahn, Coach (Herb) Hand and Jeris (McIntyre), my guy," Blanchard said. "I let them know I was committing and I'm all in through thick and thin. They all stood up and gave me big hugs. It was a good moment between my parents, the coaches, Miss Kristi (Malzahn) and all them. It was a great time."

Blanchard had been favoring UCF since the spring. He booked his Bounce House Weekend OV date while on campus in April for the spring game.

"(The official visit) basically affirmed what I already knew," Blanchard said. "This place is family. They're here through thick and thin. That's the most important thing. It's family here. That's why I want to be a part of it."

His family was also totally on board.

"This is huge for my whole family," Blanchard said. "I've got a few cousins that went to UCF and a few more that are planning to. When I say it was a family decision, it was a whole family decision. We decided on this and it's the right choice. I'm blessed to have them in my life."

The recruits stayed on property at Universal Orlando Resort and made a visit to the Islands of Adventure theme park.

"Universal, it doesn't get bigger than that," Blanchard said. "I went on a few rides. I didn't go on the VelociCoaster, that's a little scary... My favorite ride was probably the Hulk ride. I'm not going to go on it again though. The loop de loop threw me off. I almost passed out. But I had a great time."