Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard had a fantastic experience visiting UCF for the spring game and has already made plans to return for an official visit.

"This (spring game) visit for me was all about the family," Blanchard told UCFSports.com. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Herb) Hand all got to meet with the family. We got there at 4:30 and were immediately greeted. We met with the coaches right away. I introduced my family to Coach Malzahn and Miss Kristi. They're great people."

Blanchard was offered by Hand in January.

"One thing Coach Hand has said is he likes my ability to move," Blanchard said. "Considering I'm an undersized lineman, I can't be lacking in technique. He sees me as a left guard. In their offense, their left guard pulls a decent amount of the time. That's where he thinks I'd be best at.