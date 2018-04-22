One of UCF's top targets in the secondary made the trip to Orlando to take in the spring game.

Jakeen Harris, a three-star prospect from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., has been on UCF's board since receiving his offer on Feb. 1.

"The visit was great," Harris said. "What stood out to me was the pace of the game. I like playing fast."

Harris said he enjoyed meeting the coaches. He believes the Knights are recruiting him to play cornerback, but he could play safety too.

What did he like most about UCF?

"I really liked the campus," Harris said.

He also enjoyed meeting up with Shaquem Griffin, posing with him for a photo.

Harris says he plans to return for another unofficial visit during the summer. Other offers include USF, Boston College, Minnesota, Georgia Southern and Colorado State. He says he doesn't have any favorites yet. His brother, Chris Harris Jr., is a sophomore at Georgia Southern.





