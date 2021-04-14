UCFSports - Georgia DE had 'amazing' time at UCF spring game

Griffin (Ga.) Spalding defensive end Chase Fambro was in the Bounce House this past weekend to attend UCF's spring game.

"It was amazing," Fambro said. "UCF is one of my top five dream schools. I love the energy from the players, but mostly the fans. When I put it on Twitter that I was coming to the spring game, I was amazed at the response. People were saying how much they wanted to see me in the Bounce House. The Twitter names on the jerseys was fire too. A great experience for my very first visit."

Fambro, who committed to Army last month, believes an offer from UCF could be on the way. The Knights are among the schools interested in him as a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid.

"I talk to Coach (Addison) Williams often," Fambro said. "We were talking before he left Coastal Carolina, so we have a tight bond."

Fambro said there's a lot to like about UCF.

"No. 1 is the education they offer," he said. "There are wonderful academic opportunities with many different majors. Plus, the fans and coaches. They're all showing major love. There's just something about the Bounce House and the Gus Bus. It's in Florida too, so the weather is amazing."

In addition to UCF and Army, Fambro said he's in frequent communication with Austin Peay, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, Fordham, Kentucky and Hawaii. He plans to take visits when the dead period lifts June 1.