UCFSports - Georgia LB checks out UCF

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes linebacker DeAunte Hunter made his way to the Bounce House last Saturday to attend UCF's spring game.

It turned out to be perfect timing as Hunter was already in the Orlando area while on a family vacation.

"It was a great experience for me and my family," Hunter said. "I was already in Orlando about 30 minutes away. My grandparents who live nearby knew I'd like the atmosphere. I loved watching them play and being physical on defense. What stood out to me the most was the campus, stadium and how disciplined all the players were while having fun at the same time."

No offer yet from UCF, but it could be on the way. Hunter's offer list includes Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Kansas, West Virginia, Liberty, Syracuse, Arkansas State, ECU, Kent State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Southern and Marshall.

He does have one official visit booked to West Virginia in June.