UCFSports - Georgia RB a "priority" for UCF

Milton (Ga.) running back Jordan McDonald, already familiar with UCF after receiving an offer from the previous staff, has now emerged on the radar of Gus Malzahn.

On Monday night, McDonald spoke to UCF's new head coach as well as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tim Harris Jr., who both told him he was high on their list.

"It was a really good conversation," McDonald said. "They are very excited and interested in me. They want to make me a priority."

As a junior, McDonald rushed for 1,388 yards on 211 carries with 25 rushing touchdowns and was named to Georgia's All-State team for 7A.

Malzahn and Harris said they think he'd be a great fit in their offense.

"They like how I run physical, but can change direction and run away from people," McDonald said. "Also, how I can catch out of the backfield."

He already liked what he knew about UCF previously and said he is looking forward to getting to know the new staff.

Other offers include Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Louisville, LSU, South Florida, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Wake Forest.

The former UCF staff now at Tennessee has also made McDonald a top target and he said he's planning on visiting Knoxville during the summer, assuming the NCAA Dead Period lifts as expected on June 1. Michigan State has also reached out about scheduling an official visit.