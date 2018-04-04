As an assistant coach at Maryland the past two seasons, Anthony Tucker saw firsthand the emergence of UCF Football.

In 2016 during the freshman season of current playmakers like McKenzie Milton and Adrian Killins, the Terrapins were lucky to leave Orlando with a double-overtime victory. Early last season in College Park with UCF's offense now running on all cylinders, the Knights rolled to a 38-10 win, setting the stage for what became perfection.

Tucker is now a Knight himself, joining Josh Heupel's staff as running backs coach last December. UCFSports.com recently caught up with the California native.

I know you were at Maryland the last couple years and actually faced UCF, and were at Arkansas State with Glen Elarbee prior to that. Was that sort of your connection to Heupel?

"Yeah. In this profession, the circles are really small. In the real world, you hear of six degrees of separations and there's probably two degrees of separation (in coaching). The connection was Glen Elarbee, we worked together at Arkansas State in 2014 and 2015 and had a lot of success together. I consider him a great friend. That's kind of where that initial connection was, then I got to know Coach Heupel."

What did you generally know about UCF? I know you were the familiar with the games.

"Two years in a row. It was a dogfight the first year (Maryland at UCF in 2016). We were lucky to get out of there in double overtime. Then this past season, they came up and handled us. I knew what this program was about just historically of having a lot of success here. A lot of great players. Great recruiting soil. Great infrastructure in what they're doing being that it's a newer program. I love the direction of the program and thought it was really appealing to me."

What made you want to join forces with Heupel?



"For me, just going in another direction. New exciting direction. Not that there wen't good things where I came from, but for me, I'm about growth. I want to grow. I want to grow my network. I want to continue to be around good people. Continue to be in and around good programs with great athletic directors. There's great support here. There's great area support. It's the hometown team situated right here in the center of Florida. It's just an exciting new direction for me. That's really what it was. I had already seen firsthand how these kids play and how these kids compete. I just love the direction the program is going in and I wanted to be a part of it."

How have you enjoyed being here the last few months?

"It's awesome. I've got a house with a pool that I can use probably 90 percent of the year. It's snowing up north, I have family up there. It's 80 degrees today just coming off the practice field. I love the area. Love the people. Love the university. It's really nothing not to like about this place."

You're almost getting to the halfway point of spring. Had your first big scrimmage on Friday. Are you getting a better sense of what you have to work with at running back?

"I'm always in my mind about trying to develop, whether it's a guy who has been in the program four years or a guy just entering the program. My job, and going into Friday we were just six practices in, there's still some getting to know each other. We're installing an offense. There's a lot of teaching. There's always teaching. There's creating better communication, things like that. It's a huge getting to know each other process. We spent a lot of time to this point being able to meet the guys, eating with them, learning where they're from. As far as the scrimmage, it kind of provided some insight. I'm excited about what we have in the running back room and really just excited about our team."