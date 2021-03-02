UCFSports - GJ Kinne: 'No brainer' to join Gus at UCF

While Malzahn moved on to Auburn by the time Kinne saw the field, his impact with the Golden Hurricane was a prolific one. He was a three-year starter at Tulsa (2009-11), passing for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns during that span and was the 2010 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

"I just remember taking my official visit there and seeing the offense that Coach Malzahn had built," Kinne said. "The innovation. The way they were getting the ball to playmakers. The way they featured the quarterbacks. I was really excited. After that visit, I knew that's where I wanted to go. The relationship Coach Malzahn and I built from that official visit, I knew it would be a special one. The rest is history."

It was a relationship that began 13 years ago in 2008 when Malzahn was the offensive coordinator at Tulsa and Kinne, who began his career at Texas, was looking elsewhere for an opportunity to play.

For the important role of co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Gus Malzahn tabbed GJ Kinne , the former standout at Tulsa who comes to UCF after coaching last season at Hawaii.

Following a professional career that included stops with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, Kinne began coaching in 2017 at SMU as a graduate assistant under Chad Morris, then followed to Morris to Arkansas in 2018 as an an offensive analyst. He spent the 2019 season in a coaching role with the Philadelphia Eagles. This past season was his first as an on-field assistant as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hawaii.

Kinne said he couldn't pass up the chance to join Gus at UCF.

"I told him, 'I'll start swimming right now for this opportunity," Kinne said. "This is a no-brainer. This is a top 10 program. I just wanted to be a part of it and be back with Coach Malzahn. The reputation he has. I know we're going to win here. It was a no-brainer for me and my family."

Now he'll get to work with talented quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"Just watching DG on film, even last year when I was at Hawaii getting some ideas, he's just a natural passer," Kinne said. "The arc on the deep ball is very natural for him. He's very accurate. He's got a lot of moxie to him. Just being around him the last week, his leadership skills are off the charts. I think he has all the tools to be a top-level guy at the next level and obviously he's already proven that at the collegiate level."

Upon arriving in Orlando, his first tasks revolved around getting to know the players and calling their parents. Also recruiting. He prides himself as a top recruiter and says he's been on the phone "24/7" with high school coaches around Orlando and inside Florida.

What does Kinne envision of UCF's offense?

"High scoring," he said. "That's what's it gonna be. Whether it's run, pass, whatever it is. We'll take what the defense gives us. It'll be explosive, high octane. We're going to get after it. I know that. We'll put a lot of points on the board."

He said spring will be about "setting the foundation" of the offense in addition to evaluation.

"We need to see what we have on the roster, then we'll get into the bells and whistles once we start our summer program and getting ready for the season," Kinne said.



