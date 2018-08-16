UCFSports.com

For offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, it's all about establishing the best five.

In doing so, that could mean a player switches sides from where he's traditionally played, or perhaps swapping places between guard or tackle.

"We talk all the time about knowing everybody's position, so that it's easier to communicate and easier to help each other out," Elarbee said. "Two, we want the best five to play. Well, the best five may be a guy having to play a different position if somebody gets hurt. We don't want to put our sixth best lineman out there. We want to be put out our five best."

In regards to who will be that best five, he's hoping to gain more clarity during this final week of camp.

"We've had a couple nicks and bruises here and there, so it's hard to completely solidify everything you want," Elarbee said. "The best part is I felt like the last couple of days, guys really competed like it's starting to get where you want practice be, day in and day out. Hopefully this next scrimmage will sort itself out."

UCF's line is a mix of veterans, transfers and youth. The veterans include Wyatt Miller, Tyler Hudanick and Jordan Johnson, all multi-year returning starters.

"(Wyatt Miller is) working his butt off and leading," Elarbee said. "We've really had great leadership out of Tyler and J.J. The whole offensive line has done a really good job every single day of setting goals and trying to accomplish them."