Darin Green Jr.'s commitment to UCF was more than a year in the making.

It was last summer the Tampa (Fla.) Wharton shooting guard first visited campus, falling in love with everything the Knights had to offer. Johnny Dawkins made it clear he was a top priority, keeping in constant contact throughout throughout the following spring and summer.

Green could have waited until after the July period to make a decision, or perhaps held off until he took a few official visits in the fall, but saw no reason to wait any longer. He pledged his verbal commitment to UCF earlier this week, becoming the Knights' first in the 2019 class.

"UCF was the best fit for me," Green told UCFSports.com. "When I first made contact with Coach Dawkins, I could just tell how genuine he was. They told me they were going to make it hard for me to say no. They did a good job. I was sold. I took my first unofficial visit last summer with my (summer league) team, CP25, and I was really impressed. The campus, just everything was real nice. The academics too. That was a big thing for me. I was really feeling it talking to Coach Dawkins. He was the first coach to ever call me."

Dawkins and assistant coach Kevin Norris made regular appearances at Green's games, whether it was high school games last season or this summer with CP25. A recent conversation with Norris paved the way for his commitment.

"I had been thinking about it, so I called Coach Norris and asked him all the questions that I had," Green said. "I told him that I was ready. I want to commit to you guys. I of course talked to Coach Dawkins. You know his background. That's a legendary player. Who wouldn't want to play for Coach Dawkins?"

Another thing that made a big impression was being able to meet Matt Williams during one of his unofficial visits.

"Matt told me how good of a place it was," Green said. "I actually started looking him up on Youtube and watching his highlights, seeing how he played in Coach Dawkins' system. He can shoot it from anywhere, get to midrange and get to the rim. That's my game as well. Looking where he is now, that's where I want to be. I feel like Coach Dawkins can help develop me into that player as well."

Given the fact UCF will graduate two of its top guards, Green has a chance to make an early impact.

"I don't know where else I could go that would be a better opportunity than UCF," he said. "I know I have to earn it, but I have a good chance of coming in and playing right away. My goal is to start from the beginning."

Green is regarded as a prolific scorer, averaging close to 20 points per game with CP25 this summer.

"Coach Dawkins and Coach Norris tell me they feel like I'm a little underrated," Green said. "That's motivation for me. I look at Stephen Curry and see where he came from. Coach Dawkins says, 'You're more than a shooter, you're a scorer.' They like my next-play mentality. If I miss one shot, I'm going to make the next one. They told me that if I have a shot and don't take it, I'll be sitting on the bench. I have the green light if there's an open shot to take it. I'm going to love playing in a system like that."

He has a few players that he likes to emulate.

"Right now, I'm looking at Bradley Beal," Green said. "We're about the same height, same position. I like how he can dribble and shoot, move without the ball, dribbling off the bounce and making a shot. He has solid moves. Klay Thompson too. An old-school guy I like to look up and watch is Rip Hamilton."

While he knows he has another year to go, Green can't wait until he's officially a Knight.

"I'm excited. I'm ready. I have a UCF shirt on right now. I'm ready to rep it. I know I've got to stay patient. I'm ready for my senior year, but I'm also preparing for my freshman year. I want to be right on pace when I arrive."



