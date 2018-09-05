UCFSports.com

UCF's 671 yards of offense and 56 points meant there were plenty of highlights to go around during last week's season opener at UConn.

Running back Greg McCrae was the recepient of one of those eight touchdowns when McKenzie Milton found him wide open early in the fourth quarter. McCrae scampered in 36 yards for the score, saluting the UCF fans in the corner on his way back to the bench.

"It was really fun," McCrae said. "We've got a lot of playmakers on the team. I just happened to make a play, make a touchdown in the end zone that our fans just happened to be sitting in. When I scored, I just wanted to go over there and give them a little something and thank them for coming out to the game."

McCrae, who was one of five running backs to see action, carried the ball five times for 43 yards and a long of 27.

"It was really fun to go out there and hit somebody else," McCrae said. "We've been seeing each other's faces for a good, long eight months, hitting each other. Just being able to go out there and hit somebody else was a good thing for us. We got to see where we're at. Coming off last season, not bringing up anything up from last season, but there's a lot of hype coming into this year. We're trying to carry that momentum into this year."