UCFSports.com

Greg McCrae: UCF offense is going to be 'hard to stop'
UCF's 671 yards of offense and 56 points meant there were plenty of highlights to go around during last week's season opener at UConn.
Running back Greg McCrae was the recepient of one of those eight touchdowns when McKenzie Milton found him wide open early in the fourth quarter. McCrae scampered in 36 yards for the score, saluting the UCF fans in the corner on his way back to the bench.
"It was really fun," McCrae said. "We've got a lot of playmakers on the team. I just happened to make a play, make a touchdown in the end zone that our fans just happened to be sitting in. When I scored, I just wanted to go over there and give them a little something and thank them for coming out to the game."
McCrae, who was one of five running backs to see action, carried the ball five times for 43 yards and a long of 27.
"It was really fun to go out there and hit somebody else," McCrae said. "We've been seeing each other's faces for a good, long eight months, hitting each other. Just being able to go out there and hit somebody else was a good thing for us. We got to see where we're at. Coming off last season, not bringing up anything up from last season, but there's a lot of hype coming into this year. We're trying to carry that momentum into this year."
The nation also got a glimpse of just how fast Josh Heupel's offense can operate, which was remarkable because somehow it made last year's pace look slow. McCrae says their offseason was spent on conditioning just to be ready to execute at that tempo.
"The offense is going to be really hard to stop because of how fast we go, how fast our players are and how well we are disciplined on offense," McCrae said. "Being able to put those things together and then go fast on top of that, it's going to be real hard to stop."
UCF's home opener is Saturday at 6 p.m. against South Carolina State. FCS team or not, McCrae says their focus will always be the same.
"We prepare for every team the same way," McCrae said. "Upsets happen every week. We're not overlooking this team. This is a great team coming in here that we're about to play. We're taking it one day at a time. We want to go 1-0 every rep, every practice, every game."