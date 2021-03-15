UCFSports - Gus Malzahn after first day of spring: 'I love the spirit of this group'

Opening statement:

"Day one is in the books. I told the guys at the very end that I liked their attitude. I liked their effort. I did tell them we've got a long way to go, but that's the fun part. The key is going to be where we're at in 15 days. Really, the guys were just learning the standard. Learning how to practice. Expectations. We were flying around, playing very fast. But I was pretty pleased overall as far as the group's attitude and effort for the first day."

Working with the quarterbacks on the field for the first time, what was that like and how was it working with Dillon Gabriel?

"First of all with the quarterbacks, we're kind of starting from the basics. All the guys got a chance in all the drills. Obviously Dillon, you can tell he's a guy that's played a lot of football. We went extremely fast. There were a lot of different receivers that rotated in. That was by design. We'll start getting the timing down and all the little things once we get the big picture. Overall, I thought the quarterbacks were desperate to learn. I thought Dillon led the bunch today."

Obviously you're a veteran coach and been through spring practices before, did this one feel different? Any nerves coming back after everything that's gone on?

"Honestly, it feels really natural. It feels like it did the very first practice I had at Arkansas State in 2012. It really feels like the first practice I had in 2013 at Auburn. It felt the same. Here's the deal. Everybody is equal. We're letting all of them play. Each practice they earn what they get. We're just trying to set the standard. There's probably some new things. We'll do things different than the last group did. We're trying to set the standard. Count on me. We need to make sure we can count on each other. They're getting used to their coaches too. It was real exciting. I love the spirit of this group, I'll tell you that. That's what I told them afterward. We've got some potential. I'm looking forward to working with this group."

What are things you want to see on day one of a spring practice?

"I told them it's just attitude and effort. I talk about that winning attitude. How you respond. There's going to be some ugly things. There was today. I don't expect the timing to be perfect or the steps be perfect, but the attitude can't. The coach-me coach attitude. How they respond to adversity. We strained and wanted to see how they were going to respond once they got tired and hot, and I think for the most part the guys that didn't stuck out like sore thumbs. It was really good to see where we're at, but I do think we've got a whole bunch of guys that want to be coached, want to be good and that was the encouraging thing for me."

I noticed a couple things. One is no music. Two, you have the mic setup to the loudspeakers. Are those two standard things for Gus Malzahn practices?

"We will have music as it goes, but I just thought, especially the first week, we've got to teach. I want to make sure they're locked in so they can hear the coaches. We've slowed down a lot between drills. We either went really slow or really fast, but we will. We'll turn the music on as the spring practice goes. I've always had the little mic there just to make sure we can communicate. Everybody can hear. Especially the defensive field being on the other side away from the offense."

With this being your first spring practice at UCF, how familiar are you with the roster and how is it shaping up?

"I'm somewhat familiar. I tried not to do a whole lot of pre-judging and watching film from last year. I did watch some just to make sure and put guys in the best positions we can. Trying to have everything open and equal. Let everybody earn everything. It's kind of a new day here. That really has been my approach."

What's your biggest concern as you guys go through the next 14 days practices? What do you want to see by the time it's all done?

"We're going to be fairly simple. We're going to build a foundation. For us as coaches, it's two things. We're building a foundation. What we are offensively and defensively and special teams. And we're evaluating. Where we're going to put the pieces of the puzzle. Try to figure out what our strengths and weaknesses are, and build around our strengths. More than anything, especially offensively, is putting guys in the right position for what we want to see in the fall. It's a combination of those two things."

There's going to be a vote I believe on Wednesday on recruiting and potentially lifting the dead period on June 1. Obviously it's been a long time coming with the past year, do you think everybody is ready to safely host recruits and camps?

"I really think we can with the information we have to do that. I think most coaches around the country really hope it does open up June 1. I think most recruits. I think we can handle the COVID etiquette situation and be safe with that. The camps are something we feel strong about too. We feel like we can do a good job with that."

From a conditioning standpoint, what did you see today and can you talk more about strength coach Chris Dawson and what you hope he brings to the program?

"Chris has been here for three and a half weeks, something like that. Our guys didn't really have a full-time strength coach for almost a month. They weren't in great shape. That's okay. What I ask these guys to do, and Chris did a good job of laying the foundation. We're not in great shape right now. But what it allows us to do is can we push through? That's what I told our guys. Make sure you push through mental and physical toughness. I think for the most part our guys did that today.



"As far as Chris is concerned, he's a guy and not just me, but every head coach in America knows who he is. For us to get him here, he's one of the top in the country. There's been huge schools trying to get him the last three or four years and he chose to stay (at Kansas State). But he felt like this place and this opportunity had great potential. That's the main reason he came. We're very pleased to have him. I would say that our players have really enjoyed working with him. The key to working hard is you've got to enjoy it. As a player, you've got to want to come work out and be pushed and developed and all that. He's laid the groundwork so far for that. I think if you ask our players, they would second that."

From a coaching perspective, you've worked with some of these coaches before but not everyone has worked with each other. How did everyone respond to this first practice?

"I was very pleased with our coaches' positive energy, flying around coaching. Players will feed off the coach. There was some great positive energy from our coaching staff. There's so excited to work with our guys. There's so excited to be here. It's a really good group. We're very fortunate to have this staff."

How much of your playbook and system do you try to install here and do you have to stop yourself in trying to overload everybody at once?

"Yeah, that's a great point. What we've done is we're going to go very slow. We're going to lay the foundation. We're going to get good things before we leave the spring. That's really our goal. We're going to go extremely slow. I think we've got six days of install and then we're going to come back and re-install the six days. We're not going any more than that. Then it kind of fits in with evaluating our players. That's going to be real critical to developing our plan offensively and defensively. And special teams. Until we get a couple recruiting cycles and you recruit specific and certain positions."

What kind of open-mindedness have you seen from the players? Have they been receptive to the new stuff you're trying to implement here?

"I think so. I'll tell you this. I love our players. Just getting to know them for a month. They're bright-eyed. You can tell they're excited. Now they're probably a little anxious too with the newness and how we're going to operate. The players have made a great impression on me so far."

Dillon Gabriel is the veteran in the quarterback room. What are you hoping to see out of him to take some bigger ownership and leadership this spring practice?

"There's no doubt. He's learning new things too. He'll lead the group. Today I think he had a really good start as far as just the leadership and all that. I think we're in a good spot. To have a chance to win a championship, you have to have a big-time quarterback. What he's done before, I think he's in a really good spot. I think he's got a good understanding of the big picture of what we want to accomplish this spring too."

The AFCA and the NCAA have started a push to try to prevent players from faking injuries to slow down tempo. As someone who has run a lot of tempo in the past, is that something you've had to deal with from an opponent and what do you think about a penalty?

"I'm all for it, coming up with a penalty. From an officials standpoint, objectivity instead of subjectivity. I would be all for that. I know when you talk to officials, it puts them in a very tough spot as far as how to officiate it."





