Gus Malzahn is out at UCF, resigns to become FSU offensive coordinator

Gus Malzahn is out as UCF's head coach.

Amid pressure he would be relieved of duties following the disappointing 4-8 season, Malzahn resigned to accept the offensive coordinator position at Florida State under Mike Norvell.

Malzahn and Norvell are close: Norvell was Malzahn's graduate assistant at Tulsa from 2007-08.

The resignation news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

According to sources, Malzahn is owed no buyout from UCF. If Malzahn had been fired, his buyout would have been north of $12M.

UCF will be making an announcement shortly.



