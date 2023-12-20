The future is bright in Orlando.

UCF's 2024 recruiting class, which ranks No. 31 nationally, officially is the best in school history and is also at the top of the Big 12. The group of 18 signees ranks No. 2 in the conference according to the overall points system, but No. 1 in terms of average commit ranking.

UCF signed seven four-star prospects, which is more than any other Big 12 school. 13 of the 18 signees are also slated to enroll in January which means they will be participating in spring practice.

Head coach Gus Malzahn recapped the record haul during a Wednesday press conference in Tampa where the Knights are in the midst of Gasparilla Bowl preparations.

Malzahn reiterated they're committed to building their roster "the right way" by focusing on high school players to lay the foundation.

Among the 18 signees, 10 are from Florida including several "Hometown Hero" local players. Six are from Georgia and particularly the Atlanta area which is always a big focus. The other signees hail from Texas (RB Frankie Arthur) and South Carolina (DT Marcus Downs).

Malzahn began his address by commenting on each signee.

RB Frankie Arthur: "Our running backs coach, Kam Martin, did a super job recruiting this guy. He's Adrian Peterson's younger brother. He's a big guy. He can run. He'll have a chance to help us next year. Very excited about him."

LB Qua Birdsong: "A tall, very athletic linebacker, a physical linebacker. He can rush the passer, went to Kobe Hudson's high school, a guy that we're very familiar with, very excited about Qua."

WR Jordyn Bridgewater: "Got a chance to watch him I guess the last two years in 7-on-7. He's very smooth. He can run, really catches the ball. We're very excited about him. Once again, a Hometown Hero, which is very important"

QB EJ Colson: "He fits our system perfect. I got a chance to watch him play in the state championship game I guess a couple of days ago. He was MVP. He is a dynamic thrower, runner, leader. He's got everything. We're very excited about EJ."

DT Marcus Downs: "He's a defensive tackle that is a really big athletic guy, about 6-5. He does a great job as pass rusher. He's a physical guy. I think he's got a chance to be a really, really good player."

OL Waltclaire Flynn: "He's really one of our more prized recruits. A lot of people around the country really wanted this guy. He's either the top center or No. 2 center by all the rankings and all that. He's playing in the Army All-American Bowl. This guy will have a chance to help us early. We're really excited about Waltclaire. He's been a leader of this class."

TE Kylan Fox: "One of the better tight ends in the country. He's playing in the Under Armour All-American Game. He's got receiver skills, but he's a big physical guy at the tight end position. He was really one of our main guys recruiting. He did a super job leading our class also."

RB Stacy Gage: "Another leader. He was really one of the first guys committed in this class that really gave us some momentum. He's a running back. Kam Martin did a super job with him also. He can do it all. Run, catch, he can do everything that a running back needs to do."

DB Jakob Gude: "A defensive back, this guy was offered by just about everybody in the country, chose to come here. Very physical, very athletic, plays with an edge. And he'll have a chance to play early, very excited about Jakob."

DB Jaylen Heyward: "One of the highest-rated recruits that we've ever had in school history. A guy that was committed to another school in the SEC for a long time and chose to come here. Really one of the leaders in this class. He can really run, he got great coverage skills, great ball skills. He'll have a chance to help us early."

DB Chasen Johnson: "He's a guy that's come over to our 7-on-7s from Seminole. We know a lot about him. He can really run too. He's got really good ball skills, some receiver background and really think that he's got a chance to help us also."

OL Chase Malamala: "He's a guy that we circled early on. He's a big athletic guy. We really think the sky is the limit for this guy moving forward. Very excited to have him on our offensive line."

LB DJ McCormick: "A linebacker from Rockledge, AP's (Jaylen Heyward) teammate, he is also one of the leaders in this class. He can really run, he's very athletic and a very physical linebacker."

DB Christian Peterson: "A defensive back. This guy is really good, a receiver too. He's got great ball skills, a great return guy. Also plays with that edge and he's a guy I think will help us early too. I just love his attitude and his approach."

DB Jashad Presley: "He's a guy that came to our 7-on-7, I guess it was two years ago when he really stood out to me. I think that's when we offered him. He's a big guy, can really run. Really think he'll be able to help our defense early."

WR Bredell Richardson: "He's a receiver that has a lot of upside as far as being a big-time player. He's a guy that I really had to circle from a head coach's standpoint. Recruited him personally, really for the last year. Real excited to have him.He will play early on. I think he's the all-time leader at his high school. Got a chance to watch him in 7-on-7. He's a dynamic playmaker."

WR Kason Stokes: "He's a big, fast guy. He was one of the first to commit to us in this class. He's from here in Tampa, which is very, very important to us for recruiting. We're very excited about him."

QB Riley Trujillo: "He is a dual-threat quarterback. He's a big guy that really fits with what we like to do offensively."